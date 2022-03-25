Situation in Nagorno Karabakh remains tense – Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani incursion which began on March 24 in the section of the village of Parukh in Askeran region – the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh – still continues, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The foreign ministry added that the Azerbaijani military units that invaded the area opened fire overnight at Defense Army positions.

“The situation in Nagorno Karabakh remains tense,” it said.

“We expect that the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will take measures to ensure the immediate withdrawal of the invading Azerbaijani military units from the area of responsibility of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent, which should mean the return of the Azerbaijani units to their initial positions of March 23,” the foreign ministry added.