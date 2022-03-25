Armenian FM presents Azerbaijan’s violation of line of contact in Artsakh to US Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation on March 24 with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

The sides discussed regional security-related issues.

The Armenian FM presented the current situation in Artsakh after Azerbaijan violated the line of contact and infiltrated into Parukh village on March 24. The minister said Azerbaijan grossly violates the commitments assumed by the trilateral statements, endangering the regional peace and stability. He also presented Azerbaijani actions on targeting the civilian population, using psychological pressures and deliberately obstructing the normal operation of vital infrastructures aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

FM Mirzoyan stated that these actions are one of the vivid demonstrations of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleaning and anti-Armenian policy. In this sense the minister stressed the need for the addressed and clear response by the international community, including the United States.

Both sides highlighted taking steps aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around a peace agreement.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-Turkey dialogue process.