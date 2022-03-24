The movement of the Azerbaijani army is suspended at the moment, but the adversary has not returned to initial positions

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The movement of the Azerbaijani armed forces is currently suspended in the territory of Artsakh, but the adversary has not yet returned to its initial positions ARMENPRESS reports the Artsakh Information Headquarters informs that the situation in the direction of Parukh-Khramort settlements of Askeran region is under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Artsakh Republic.

"As a result of the talks and additional security measures, the movement of the Azerbaijani armed forces is currently suspended in our territory, but the adversary has not yet returned to its initial position," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the line of contact in the direction of the village of Parukh in Artsakh’s Askeran region.The government of Artsakh said representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh are attempting to prevent through negotiations the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops and return them to their original positions.

As a safety precaution, women and children in the village of Khramort in Askeran region have been evacuated.