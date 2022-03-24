Zakharova refers to issue of violating contact line by Azerbaijan in Artsakh

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPERSS. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova touched upon the issue of the recent provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the village of Parukh in the Askeran region of Artakh.

ARMENPRESS reports during the briefing, the journalist reminded that on March 24, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the line of contact in the direction of the village of Parukh in the Askeran region and asked how she would assess such a violation of the trilateral statement.

Zakharova first mentioned that it should be assessed by the peacekeeping forces there.

"I repeat what has been said today: the already tense situation should not be aggravated by any action," she said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the line of contact in the direction of the village of Parukh in Artsakh’s Askeran region.The government of Artsakh said representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh are attempting to prevent through negotiations the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops and return them to their original positions.

As a safety precaution, women and children in the village of Khramort in Askeran region have been evacuated.