The sides should not escalate the already escalated situation in Nagorno Karabakh – Zakharova

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPERSS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called on not to escalate the already tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh during a briefing. ARMENPRESS reports in response to the question on the cessation of gas supply to Artsakh, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called on both sides to resolve the issue of resumption of supplies as soon as possible.

"Relevant work is being done by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy and Gazprom so that the population does not suffer," Zakharova said.