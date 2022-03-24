The delegation headed by Armenian Deputy Defense Minister visits Greece

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPERSS. The delegation headed by the deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Karen Brutyan was in Greece on an official visit.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense, on March 22 a meeting took place with Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikolaos Hardalias.



During the meeting issues of mutual interest were discussed, as well as issues related to further enlargement of bilateral military cooperation. The sides also exchanged thoughts about the international security situation and military political developments.