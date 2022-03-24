Aircompany Armenia cancels Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights from March 24 to April 15

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Aircompany Armenia cancelled NGT936/935 Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights from March 24 to April 15 due to the European and American restrictions, the company’s deputy director Gevorg Khachatryan said on social media.

“NGT930/929 Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights will be operated in accordance with the schedule. Negotiations and works are underway at the moment for finding alternative solutions. The additional information will be updated regularly. Thank you for your understanding”, he said.