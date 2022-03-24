Armenian Church disapproves Tsarukyan’s plans for constructing Jesus Christ statue citing traditions

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Church said it disapproves Gagik Tsarukyan’s plans on initiating the construction of a Jesus Christ statue in Armenia.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a statement that the matter was discussed, among other issues, at the March 23 Supreme Spiritual Council assembly.

While acknowledging and appreciating Tsarukyan’s distinguished services to the Church, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said the installation of a Jesus Christ statue is not acceptable for the Church because it doesn’t correspond with the “centuries-old depiction and worship traditions” of the Armenian Church.

At the same time, the Church said the installation of a bas-relief by the principle of a “Holy Savior” cross-stone (khachkar) would be considered as acceptable.

The Supreme Spiritual Council called upon the authors and participants of the initiative to refrain from projects contradicting the traditions of the Armenian Apostolic Church and to be guided with approaches in line with Armenian national-church culture, ecclesiastical and theological principles.

Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan announced the tender for the construction of a Jesus Christ statue earlier in January.