Turkey still has a long path to pass to recognize fact of Genocide at state level – historian

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Taner Akcam delivered a lecture on the Anatomy of the Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1878-1924, at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens on March 23.

The lecture was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Greece and the Faculty of Political Science and Public Management of the University, the Embassy said in a news release.

The lecture was attended by the University’s students, lecturers, representatives of the Greek parliament and the Armenian community.

Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan addressed the event participants online and thanked the University of Athens for assisting to hold the lecture. He highly valued Taner Akcam’s activity in greatly contributing to the education on genocide by his valuable scientific works about genocides and crimes against humanity.

In his remarks the Ambassador touched upon the importance of resolutions authored by Armenia in the UN Human Rights Council on prevention of genocides, and stated that many countries, including Greece, acted as co-authors of the resolution.

During his lecture Turkish historian Taner Akcam talked about the genocide committed against the Christian population in the Ottoman Empire and mentioned the factors which served a base for its implementation.

He said after the assassination of Hrant Dink, the Turkish society has started to face its historical past, however, he adds that Turkey still has a long path to pass for recognizing the fact of Genocide at a state level. He says this is also a matter of legal consequences which is also not clearly perceived in that country.