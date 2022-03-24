UK announces major new military support package for Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom will announce a new package of support for Ukraine at the March 24 NATO and G7 leaders’ meeting, the British Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The measures announced today include 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military. This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis. The Prime Minister will set out the UK’s intention to work with partners to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including longer-range targeting and intelligence, as the Ukrainian people face down an unprovoked invasion.

The UK will also provide an additional £4.1 million for the BBC World Service as part of a cross-government effort to tackle disinformation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into war crimes,” Downing Street said in part.