Russian Armed Forces take control over city of Izyum in Kharkov region

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military during a special operation took control of the city of Izyum in Ukraine’s Kharkov region, Chief Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Wednesday, reports TASS.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out the tasks of a special military operation. By the morning of March 24, units of the Russian army have completely taken control of the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region”, he said.