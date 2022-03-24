Armenian PM tasks Cabinet members to give priority to electric cars while buying vehicle

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. In 2022 7000, and in 2023 8000 electric cars can be imported to Armenia at a 0% custom duty rate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The import of electric cars is exempt from VAT until 2024. I think this is an exclusive opportunity for this trend to take place in Armenia. Electric cars are the future, and we all must accept it”, the PM said.

He tasked members of the Cabinet to give priority to electric cars as much as possible while purchasing a vehicle.