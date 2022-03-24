President receives leadership of Football Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan and Vice President Armen Nikoghosyan, the Presidential Office reports.

The programs directed for the development of football in Armenia were discussed at the meeting.

Armen Melikbekyan presented the strategy developed by the Federation of making Armenia more popular through football.

Other issues were also discussed.