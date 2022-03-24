Shanghai Cooperation Organization examines granting observer status to Armenia 

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are actively examining the issue of Armenia on getting a status of an observer in the organization, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said in an interview to TASS.

“As for getting an observer status by Armenia and Azerbaijan, the SCO member states are actively examining it”, the Secretary General said. “In this sense I am personally optimistic, but I cannot mention the exact date at the moment”, he added.

The SCO Secretary General said the relations between the countries, of course, are an important factor which should be taken into account. “At the same time the SCO member states agree that the bilateral contradictions should not be brought to the organization. It is also an obligation that must be fulfilled by each country that seeks to join the SCO family”, he said.