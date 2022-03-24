COVID-19: 19 new cases, 1 death in Armenia 

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS.19 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reported.

2231 tests were conducted on March 23.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 422,401.

The death toll has risen to 8604 as 12 death case has been registered in the past one day.

The total number of recoveries has reached 409,635 (47 n past day).

The number of active cases is 2490 as of March 24.