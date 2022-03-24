Azerbaijan’s policy is to divert us from peace agenda, Armenian PM says 

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The policy adopted by Armenia on opening an era of peaceful development for the region has no alternative, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today, stating that although many react to the current gas problem in Artsakh by reminding and criticizing the policy of opening a peaceful development era for the country and the region.

“Quite the contrary, with its actions, numerous provocations Azerbaijan is trying to divert us from our agenda of peace, to deligitimize that agenda in order to implement its policy of provoking new escalations, new wars in the region. But we must not give in to these and such kind of provocations. I have stated that for implementing the peace agenda we need firm nerves and we must not deviate from our declared strategy in any way. Strategy is a strategy that should guide us in all situations”, the PM said.

He reminded that after the first explosion of the gas pipeline, on March 10, a 5-point proposal on the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was handed over to Armenia.

“We have responded to these proposals in writing very quickly, on March 14, and have applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, requesting to assist in organizing the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And on March 21, 2022, the Foreign Minister of Armenia voiced Armenia’s overall assessment to the proposals presented by Azerbaijan, and that assessment is the following:

“There is nothing unacceptable for us in the proposals submitted by Azerbaijan. It’s another thing that these proposals do not address all issues on he Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace agenda. With our response, submitted to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, we have amended that agenda and thus, we are ready for the launch of peace talks on this base”.

On the day this position was announced, in the evening, Azerbaijan closes the pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh. Pay attention please, Armenia announces that the proposals presented by Azerbaijan are acceptable for Armenia, but Azerbaijan closes the gas pipeline, and this is the greatest proof that Azerbaijan’s policy is to divert us from the peace agenda”, Pashinyan said.