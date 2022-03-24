Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Armenian boxers return with 2 silver, 1 bronze from U22 European Championship

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxers are returning home from the U22 European Boxing Championship with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Ruslan Aslikyan (57kg) and Artur Shakhpazyan (63,5kg) won silver in the men’s championship, while Elida Kocharyan (60kg) won bronze at the women’s division.

 








