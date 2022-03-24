The New York Times’s wine critic highlights Armenian Areni in article about 10 grapes worth knowing better 

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The New York Times’s wine critic Eric Asimov published an article about 10 grapes which are little known and worth knowing better.

Armenian “Areni” type of grape is also in the list.

In the article Asimov says the region South Caucasus is thought by many to be one of the points where wine originated. He says there are dozens of grapes in this region worth getting to know better, but he highlights areni from Armenia.

“A red grape that I have had only a few times, but each time it was startlingly good — lightly tannic yet fresh with stony flavors of red fruits and great finesse. I don’t have a ready source for Armenian wines, I seem to find them by chance. But I’m looking forward to the next encounter”, he said.

Presenting these 10 grapes, Asimov said for many reasons, these varieties have either been unfairly dismissed or are little known outside their home regions. “But they make joyful wines”, he added.