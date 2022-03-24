Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to prevent humanitarian crisis and restore gas supplies to Artsakh 

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Freedom House international human rights organization condemned the disruption of gas supply to Artsakh by Azerbaijan. 

“Azerbaijan must prevent a humanitarian crisis by restoring unhindered gas supplies to the people of Nagorno Karabakh, who have endured weeks of freezing temps without heat or hot water”, Freedom House said on Twitter. 








