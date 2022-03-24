LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 March:

The price of aluminum up by 4.24% to $3653.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $10438.50, lead price up by 4.15% to $2370.00, nickel price up by 14.99% to $32380.00, tin price up by 1.62% to $42066.00, zinc price up by 5.45% to $4100.00, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.