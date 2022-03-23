YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's position on the declaration signed by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Shushi has not changed, Armenia's position is expressed in the statement made by the Foreign Ministry in June last year, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the question-answer session with the members of the Government in the National Assembly, answering the question of MP from "Armenia" faction Aram Vardevanyan.

The MP stressed that the "Shushi Declaration" contains anti-Armenian provisions that encroach on the territorial integrity of Armenia, then reminded that it was ratified by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, after which it was also signed by the pesident of Turkey. The MP inquired whether any action or response was given at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the June 2021 announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response, Mirzoyan emphasized. "The position of the Republic of Armenia in connection with the Shushi Declaration has not changed at all."

Vardevanyan noted that the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave an assessment when the declaration was at the level of a pure declaration, and asked if after its ratification any new position has been expressed.

Mirzoyan admitted that there is a serious logic in what the MP said. "We need to understand what the statement of more condemnation and sharper assessment will add, and in whose favor is this game, if this can be called a game," the minister said.