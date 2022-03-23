Deputy PM Grigoryan refers to solution of Artsakh’s socio-economic problems

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Gvernment has already developed 21 measures to support Artsakh, which can be implemented at any time, but it depends on the development of events, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said in a question and answer session with the members of the Government, answering the question of MP representing "I have honor" Tigran Abrahamyan regarding the socio-economic situation in Artsakh, and what to do next.

"It is more important here what the economic situation will be like in this situation, what impact the unprecedented price challenges will have, including for our compatriots in Artsakh, based on which we will take measures," Grigoryan said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the list of events has already been published on the Government's website. Grigoryan found it difficult to answer which measures will be implemented first, but assured that there are all the capabilities to implement even the mass social support measures and the construction of infrastructure.

"We have done everything to make 2021 an institutional year for the Artsakh budget, so that all possible measures are implemented by the Artsakh government. There was a wish that the target measures of social assistance in 2022 should be implemented with the institutional toolkit of Artsakh, but I do not rule out that at some point it will be necessary for the Armenian government to implement additional programs," Grigoryan concluded.