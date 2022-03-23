Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-03-22

YEREVAN, 23 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 489.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 538.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 4.77 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 646.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 293.34 drams to 30120.25 drams. Silver price up by 1.02 drams to 394.50 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.