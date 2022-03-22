The Armenians of Ukraine’s Kramatorsk are gradually being evacuated from the city

YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Armenians in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine are being gradually evacuated along with the rest of the population under fire, ARMENPRESS reports the representative of the Armenian community of Kramatorsk Vahe Mamikonyan told AnalitikaUA.net.

"All those representatives of the community who want to be evacuated are gradually being evacuated from the city to safer areas, but most of the community is still in the city. The authorities are making every effort to organize the evacuation," Mamikonyan said.