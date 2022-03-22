Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia receives information about bomb in a plane that has landed in Zvartnots

YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The National Crisis Management Center received information on March 22, at 5:42 pm, that there is a bomb in the luggage of a plane conducting Moscow-Yerevan flight from Vnukovo airport. The plane landed at "Zvartnots" airport at 18:20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, relevant divisions have arrived at the possible scene.