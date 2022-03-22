YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The European Union discusses the issue of imposing new sanctions on Russia on the occasion of continuation of military actions in Ukraine. As ARMENPRESS reports, according to Russian TASS, Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry Clément Beaune announced.



Earlier High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had informed that the European Union is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia.