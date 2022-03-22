MFA Armenia considers outrageous policy of systematic violence against Artsakh Armenians inadmissible

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement on Azerbaijan's actions aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, noting that it considers inadmissible this outrageous policy of systematic violence against the Armenians of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

"With the obvious intervention of the Azerbaijani side, the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh was again disrupted near the city of Shushi, in the area under Azerbaijani control. Thus, in the conditions of unprecedented snowfall and unprecedented cold weather, about 120,000 people of Nagorno Karabakh have been deprived of the necessary gas supply," the statement reads.

Only a few days ago, Azerbaijan did not allow to carry out works for 8 days for repairing the gas pipeline that had crashed in the same area under unknown circumstances.

According to the MFA Armenia, in addition to its ongoing actions of exerting psychological pressure on the people of Nagorno Karabakh, preventing the entry of international humanitarian organizations into Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan deliberately disrupts the normal operation of vital infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, which obviously leads to humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh. "We consider this outrageous policy of systematic violence against the Armenians of Artsakh inadmissible.

"The current situation makes urgent the clear response of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis, as well as the immediate and unhindered involvement of international humanitarian organizations in Nagorno Karabakh," the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said.