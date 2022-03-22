Armenian President, French Ambassador discuss agenda of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting today with Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Presidential Office said.

The French Ambassador congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming office and reaffirmed the readiness of France to work jointly with Armenia, deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations.

The current agenda of the Armenian-French relations, as well as regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.