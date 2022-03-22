Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-03-22

YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 488.86 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.81 drams to 537.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.68 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.88 drams to 645.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 6.19 drams to 30413.59 drams. Silver price down by 3.07 drams to 393.48 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.