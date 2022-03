EUBC U22: Two Armenian boxers enter finals after wins over Azeri, Turkish opponents

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian boxers entered the finals at the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championship in Croatia after defeating their opponents from Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Ruslan Aslikyan (57kg) and Artur Shakhpazyan (63,5kg) will fight for gold during the March 23 finals.

In the semi-finals, Aslikyan defeated Tahir Akkoyun of Turkey and made it to the finals, while Shakhpazyan scored a 4:1 victory over Jalal Gurbanov of Azerbaijan.

Shakhpazyan will face Turkey’s Ozmen Kerim while Ruslan Aslikyan will face Italy’s Michele Baldassi in the finals.

In the women’s division, Armenian boxer Elida Kocharyan (60 kg) won bronze.