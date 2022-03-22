Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Chinese counterpart over aircraft crash

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Premier of China Li Keqiang on the occasion of the crash of an aircraft in Guangxi province, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

“On behalf of the government of Armenia and myself personally I express condolences to you, the government of the People’s Republic of China and the good people of China on the occasion of the crash of the China Eastern Airlines aircraft in Guangxi province.

I wish patience to the families and relatives of the victims for surviving this heavy loss”, the Armenian PM said in his letter.