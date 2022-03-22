Parliament to hold closed-format debates on humanitarian situation in Artsakh, FM and Deputy PM to participate

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Parliament will hold a closed session for urgent debates on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

The session will take place on March 22, Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan announced.

The debates on The Current Humanitarian Situation in the Republic of Artsakh, Threats and Actions are initiated by the opposition lawmakers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will participate in the session.

MP Artsvik Minasyan from the opposition Hayastan faction said they’d prefer an open session because the matter is of public interest, but the proposal was turned down because the debates could contain classified security issues, as explained by the ruling Civil Contract bloc.