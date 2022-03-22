3 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,354, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.
3 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8601.
99 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,456).
2258 tests were administered (total tests: 2,954,848).
The number of active cases stood at 2625 as of March 22.
- 12:23 Armenian President, Chinese Ambassador discuss opportunities of expanding mutual partnership
- 12:13 Impossible to destroy Armenian spirit of Shushi, it was revived in May 1992, will be revived again – Artsakh MFA
- 11:25 Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in a day
- 11:14 Parliament to hold closed-format debates on humanitarian situation in Artsakh, FM and Deputy PM to participate
- 11:11 3 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
- 10:58 Armenian MPs observe moment of silence honoring memory of 1920 Shushi pogroms victims
- 10:49 International partners must take immediate steps – MP on problem of gas supply in Artsakh
- 10:25 Why many IT specialists prefer Armenia during current sanctions on Russia, Belarus, deputy minister clarifies
- 10:23 UN General Assembly’s special session on Ukraine to resume on March 23
- 10:05 Human Rights Defender visits Central Military Hospital
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:44 Armenia recorded highest ever tax-to-GDP ratio in 2021
- 09:24 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with German Chancellor’s foreign and security policy adviser
- 08:45 European Stocks - 21-03-22
- 08:44 US stocks down - 21-03-22
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-03-22
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 21-03-22
- 08:40 Oil Prices Up - 21-03-22
- 03.21-23:11 As a result of the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, gas supply to Artsakh has again stopped
- 03.21-19:10 Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss the implementation of trilateral agreements
- 03.21-19:02 Artsakh’s President hands over the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal to Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan
- 03.21-18:46 Azerbaijani proposals do not completely cover the possible agenda of Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace– FM Mirzoyan
- 03.21-18:38 The ICRC takes all steps to clarify information concerning captives and missing persons
- 03.21-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-03-22
- 03.21-17:39 Asian Stocks - 21-03-22
16:27, 03.19.2022
1804 views Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
20:51, 03.15.2022
1706 views In general, the population of Armenia wants to normalize relations with Turkey – FM Mirzoyan to Anadolu
10:22, 03.15.2022
1673 views Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’
19:41, 03.15.2022
1641 views Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian FM Mirzoyan
19:24, 03.16.2022
1622 views Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance