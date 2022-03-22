Why many IT specialists prefer Armenia during current sanctions on Russia, Belarus, deputy minister clarifies

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. There is quite a big flow of IT specialists to Armenia during the current sanctions on Russia and Belarus, Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry Davit Sahakyan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, stating that their task is to create such conditions so that these specialists will not leave Armenia when these sanctions are lifted.

“There is that inflow, but it is mainly from Russia. There is also an inflow from Belarus, and less from Ukraine. There are cases when IT companies completely come here. There was a demand for the specialists of the field in Armenia. This is a good situation to fill that gap of specialists. The salaries in the labor market are high based on demand-supply disproportionate. But they may decline as a result of this flow”, he said.

According to the deputy minister, each agency has a work to do for providing these specialists with proper conditions. He says in order to increase the flow of specialists to Armenia, first of all a necessary number of apartments, schools and kindergartens, as well as a service sector talking with their language are needed. If the ministry, he says, takes steps to bring them to Armenia, other problems will emerge. But actions are also being taken for solving these problems.

“The big flow of specialists to Armenia was an experience for the ministry. Amendments will be made to the Law on State Assistance for Information Technologies. We saw what kind of problems could emerge that we need to involve them in this process which will enter into force from January 1 already at an institutional level”, he said.

The deputy minister noted that their ministry is also engaged in creating such conditions for the IT companies who came to Armenia from abroad that will enable them to create and develop.

He said they do what is being done for the Armenian companies, they are showing the same attitude both to the foreign and Armenian companies.

“Many foreign companies have come and been registered in Armenia. The law enables the foreign companies to come and be registered in Armenia”, he said.

Asked why IT specialists prefer Armenia, the deputy minister said Armenia has great advantages for the development of high-tech companies.

“Armenia could be a very good springboard to enter the global market and do global business. Our ecosystem, our legislative field, and the reforms being held at an international level contributed to their visits to Armenia. These are being done to make Armenia’s technology system in accordance with the international standards, so that startups do not leave Armenia to attract investments, but investments come to Armenia. Now we are at the stage of “selling” these attractions”, Mr. Sahakyan said.

This process, he said, is a bilateral cooperation. He emphasizes that the ministry’s task is to hold IT specialists and companies in Armenia.

“If Armenia manages to keep a certain part of specialists and companies here, I would consider that our system has succeeded. We can show to the whole world that look, they came here, saw and stayed, you also can come, see and stay. We already know what our next step will be to make the services of our ecosystem available everywhere”, he added.

Interview by Karine Terteryan

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan