Human Rights Defender visits Central Military Hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan and her staffers visited on March 21 the Central Military Hospital of the Defense Ministry, her Office said in a news release.

The Ombudswoman toured the hospital, got acquainted with the medical services provided to servicemen, talked to the soldiers receiving treatment.

The treatment course and methods were discussed with the medical staff.

The Ombudswoman and her staffers explained the servicemen about the opportunities of exercising their rights. The soldiers presented their health problems, treatment process and daily service life to the Human Rights Defender.

Kristinne Grigoryan in her remarks said that the heroic work of military doctors and the whole medical staff deserves special praise. She added that the protection of rights of servicemen and their family members will remain under the direct spotlight of the Human Rights Defender.