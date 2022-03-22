Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.

23 items are on the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate the bill on making amendments and changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, the issue on holding an urgent discussion about the current humanitarian situation in Artsakh, etc.

 

 








