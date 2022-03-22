Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.
23 items are on the agenda.
The lawmakers will debate the bill on making amendments and changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, the issue on holding an urgent discussion about the current humanitarian situation in Artsakh, etc.
- 10:23 UN General Assembly’s special session on Ukraine to resume on March 23
- 10:05 Human Rights Defender visits Central Military Hospital
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:44 Armenia recorded highest ever tax-to-GDP ratio in 2021
- 09:24 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with German Chancellor’s foreign and security policy adviser
- 08:45 European Stocks - 21-03-22
- 08:44 US stocks down - 21-03-22
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-03-22
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 21-03-22
- 08:40 Oil Prices Up - 21-03-22
- 03.21-23:11 As a result of the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, gas supply to Artsakh has again stopped
- 03.21-19:10 Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss the implementation of trilateral agreements
- 03.21-19:02 Artsakh’s President hands over the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal to Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan
- 03.21-18:46 Azerbaijani proposals do not completely cover the possible agenda of Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace– FM Mirzoyan
- 03.21-18:38 The ICRC takes all steps to clarify information concerning captives and missing persons
- 03.21-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-03-22
- 03.21-17:39 Asian Stocks - 21-03-22
- 03.21-17:37 Armenian President, US Ambassador exchange ideas about bilateral cooperation
- 03.21-17:28 COVID-19: 50% of Armenia’s population received first dose of available vaccines
- 03.21-17:00 Armenia holds active talks with Iran on establishing North-South int’l transportation route
- 03.21-16:48 Portugal transfers first batch of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia
- 03.21-16:46 President Khachaturyan holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 03.21-16:39 Agreement reached to organize next session of U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue
- 03.21-16:30 Agenda of bilateral relations between Armenia, Russia significantly expanded, FM Mirzoyan says
- 03.21-16:29 ‘Azerbaijan is ruled by authoritarian regime controlled by single family, the Aliyevs’ – Freedom House
16:27, 03.19.2022
1800 views Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Acting UN Resident Coordinator
20:51, 03.15.2022
1706 views In general, the population of Armenia wants to normalize relations with Turkey – FM Mirzoyan to Anadolu
10:22, 03.15.2022
1672 views Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’
19:41, 03.15.2022
1640 views Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian FM Mirzoyan
19:24, 03.16.2022
1615 views Armenia is ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan without preconditions – FM Mirzoyan at Francophonie Conferance