Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with German Chancellor’s foreign and security policy adviser

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in Berlin with Jens Plötner, the foreign and security policy adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Office of the Security Council said in a news release.

The sides discussed issues relating to the Armenian-German relations and the agenda of the Armenia-EU ties.

Regional and global security issues were also touched upon.