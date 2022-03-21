Artsakh’s President hands over the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal to Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by members of the Security Council and the Mayor of Stepanakert, visited the Primacy of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church on March 21.

The President congratulated the Primate of the Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan on his 60th birthday anniversary, handing over the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal, which he was awarded for his significant contribution to the preservation of spiritual values.