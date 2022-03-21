Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-03-22

YEREVAN, 21 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 488.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.43 drams to 539.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 4.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.71 drams to 642.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 206.99 drams to 30419.78 drams. Silver price down by 1.51 drams to 396.55 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.