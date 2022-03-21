Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Armenian President, US Ambassador exchange ideas about bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Presidential Office said.

The US Ambassador congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming office, wishing success.

Issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and the United States in different areas were discussed during the meeting.

 

 








