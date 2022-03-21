COVID-19: 50% of Armenia’s population received first dose of available vaccines

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. 50% of the population of Armenia received the first dose of the available vaccines against COVID-19, First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Lena Nanushyan said in response to the query of ARMENPRESS, adding that there is also activeness among those wishing to get vaccinated under 18 years of age.

Mrs. Nanushyan said the last two strains of coronavirus are more common among children, and this is the reason, she said, why vaccinations have also been activated among children. “Vaccination is very important for keeping our children healthy”, she said.

The First Deputy Minister of Healthcare said that the fact that 50% of the population is vaccinated is still a low figure. “I call on everyone to get the dose available to them so that we can pass the next wave without losses”, she said.

Nanushyan said the coronavirus cases are declining in Armenia, however she doesn’t rule out the outbreak of the next wave in the country.