Portugal transfers first batch of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the European Commission’s Team Europe initiative, Portugal handed over the first batch of Pfizer vaccines to Armenia.

200,070 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered. Another batch consisting of an equal amount of doses will be delivered in early April.

“We are grateful to Poland for its coordinating role and we are very happy that this process is entirely EU funded,” EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said.

She added that the EU is ready to provide more, but this requires the Armenian government to officially make such request.

First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Lena Nanushyan thanked the partners for supporting Armenia in these difficult times not only with providing vaccines but also with technical support.