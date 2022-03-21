Agenda of bilateral relations between Armenia, Russia significantly expanded, FM Mirzoyan says

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Russian allied, strategic partnership continued developing in 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at the session of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

“The agenda of the bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia has significantly expanded, involving new directions of deepening and expanding the cooperation in commercial, industry, agricultural, energetic, transport, ICT, social, healthcare and humanitarian spheres”, the FM said.

He reminded that the 8th Armenian-Russian inter-regional conference was held in Yerevan on October 18-19 2021, as well as the 20th session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation took place on December 21-22, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries.