Russian, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation today, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.

The sides discussed the situation in the region, including the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 trilateral statements.

The ministers also discussed the situation around Ukraine.

Earlier today the Russian FM also held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.