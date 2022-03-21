Armenian Speaker of Parliament delivers speech at 144th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan delivered speech at the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on March 21, the Parliament’s press service said.

The main direction of the agenda of the Assembly was the joint fight against climate change, which also requires a coordinated work of the parliaments of different countries.

In his remarks the Armenian Speaker of Parliament touched upon the side impact of the climate change on international processes. He told the partners that Armenia is taking active measures to contribute to the efforts of the international community directed against the climate change and man-made disasters.

The Speaker said Armenia adopted a national adaptation program to climate change action, which deepens the cooperation between sectoral initiatives. Presenting the Armenian peculiarities of climate matters, Alen Simonyan said within the frames of a number of international agreements the Armenian government approved the 2021-2030 investment program which will contribute to the reduction of the level of emissions and increase of green zones.

He said Armenia is promoting the policy of increasing renewable energy in energy production field, adding that respective legislative reforms are being implemented.

Given the global environmental challenges and their irreversible effect on climate, the Speaker of Parliament reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to cooperate with parliaments of all member states and international organizations on this matter.

Summing up his speech, Alen Simonyan said parliaments are responsible for conventions and agreements, as well as for reforms of national legislation, and the Armenian Parliament is properly controlling these processes.