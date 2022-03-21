Armenia sees heaviest snowfalls in 40 years for March

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Record amounts of snowfalls were recorded in the past three days in different parts of Armenia, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center said.

60-70cm snowfalls were recorded in three days in different parts of Tavush, Lori and Syunik, reaching up to 100cm and more in some areas.

“In the past 40 years, snowfalls of such intensity and duration were never recorded in March,” the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center said.

Moreover, the daily mean temperature was 6-8 degrees lower in the past week.

The cyclone effect will remain this week, but with significantly lesser strength.

Snowfalls will continue in different parts of the country and temperatures will remain 5-8 degrees lower than the norm.