Armenian-Iranian culinary festival to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian-Iranian culinary festival will be held in Armenia this year in summer, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said, adding that it’s very important to present a new, competitive tourism result in the post-Covid global market. Therefore, it was proposed to present the cuisines of the two neighboring countries during one event.

“I think that this is very important both for Armenia and Iran. The two countries will be presented by a joint tourism result. The Iranian side responded to our proposal with pleasure and invited us to Iran. I and President of the Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions Sedrak Mamulyan visited Iran and discussed these issues”, he said.

According to the preliminary agreements, the festival is expected to be held on August 11. It requires a lot of preparation works. Apresyan said this event could have an important economic, cultural, tourism and political importance in terms of strengthening the friendship between the peoples, boosting the inter-cultural dialogue.

Cultural events are also planned during the festival.