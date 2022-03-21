Events marking 10th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to OIF kick off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The official launch of events being organized within the framework of the La Francophonie days was held at the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The event was attended by representatives of Francophonie cultural, scientific and education spheres, the Embassy of France in Armenia and the distinguished graduates of the University.

Rector of the University Karine Harutyunyan said these events are very important for the students learning French in the university. “Currently nearly 500 students study French in the university as a first and second language. And, of course, the university must initiate, implement and be actively engaged in the Francophonie events”, the rector said.

The university also plans to carry out a number of events on the La Francophonie days.

The rector said the university continues cooperating and implementing a number of programs within the La Francophonie framework.