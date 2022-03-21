More than 3000 Iranian tourists expected to arrive in Armenia by air on the occasion of Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. More than 3000 Iranian tourists are expected to arrive in Armenia by air to celebrate their New Year – Nowruz, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said at a press conference in ARMENPRESS, adding that several flights have already been carried out.

30 flights are planned to the direction of Iran before the early April, he said.

“Of course, these days we are expecting more visits also by land, and these are hotel reservations, there is an activeness in travel agencies. Therefore, we must do everything to uninterruptedly ensure the land communication”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

As for the statistical data about the tourism flows from Iran to Armenia, Mr. Apresyan said the visits in 2021 have been a lot. Iran’s share in Armenia’s tourism visits comprised nearly 11%. The annual figure has been nearly 95,000, of which more than 9000 visited during Nowruz.

Mekhak Apresyan said the activities in the direction of Iran must be active, contributing to the increase of tourism flows from that country.