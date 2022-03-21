Authorities launch task force in Syunik to assist Iranian tourists as heavy snowfalls hinder road travel

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Every year large numbers of Iranian tourists visit Armenia during Nowruz holidays. This year, activeness is again expected.

The incoming tourists arrive both by airlines and by land. However, the heavy snowfalls this year created some difficulties for tourists preferring to visit Armenia by land.

The Armenian Tourism Federation President Mekhak Apresyan said at a news conference that transportation companies are alarming that many roads are difficult to pass.

“We maintain contact with road authorities, they respond swiftly, but it seems like there is a need to involve backup. We need all relevant agencies and the private sector to swiftly respond in order to properly carry out the work. Communication and access is very important. We must do everything to solve the problem as soon as possible or else the planned visits will be disrupted. We can’t allow the tourists to be disappointed,” Apresyan said.

Authorities in the province of Syunik launched a task force that deals with accommodating Iranian tourists in hotels until the roads are opened.

Regarding air traffic from Iran, Apresyan said they haven’t received any calls or problems regarding tourism flow arriving on planes. All scheduled flights are proceeding normally.

The latest road information was issued by the authorities on March 21.